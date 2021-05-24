One arrested after three found shot to death in Miami County home

One person has been arrested after three people were found fatally shot in a home in Miami County. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to the home for a welfare check in Peru and found three deceased shooting victims. Police identified the three has 26-year old Jessica Sizemore, 37-year old Jessiah Hall and four-year old Rae’Lynn Sizemore. A two-year old boy was also found uninjured and was placed into DCS care.