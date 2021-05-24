newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami County, IN

One arrested after three found shot to death in Miami County home

By Nick Deranek
News Now Warsaw
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person has been arrested after three people were found fatally shot in a home in Miami County. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to the home for a welfare check in Peru and found three deceased shooting victims. Police identified the three has 26-year old Jessica Sizemore, 37-year old Jessiah Hall and four-year old Rae’Lynn Sizemore. A two-year old boy was also found uninjured and was placed into DCS care.

www.newsnowwarsaw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peru, IN
City
Brookston, IN
Miami County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Miami County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#County Police#County Sheriff#Home Page#Faces#Dcs Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Kokomo, INNews Now Warsaw

Cause of Kokomo-area fire that killed 3 kids undetermined

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Investigators say the cause of a fire that killed three young siblings in February is undetermined but may have been started by one of the children. Miami County Sheriff’s Sgt. Gary Glassburn says a “human element” likely played a role in the Feb. 27 house fire near Kokomo that killed 6-year-old Miracle Gingerich, 5-year-old Steven Gingerich and 1-year-old Wilma Gingerich.
South Bend, IN22 WSBT

South Bend infant killed in crash

A 6-month-old South Bend boy has died after a crash on US 31 in Miami County Monday afternoon. State Police say a Rochester man did not stop his semi at a red light at County Road 100 North and rear-ended a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Sarah Wallace of South Bend.
Indiana StateWIBC.com

Two People Arrested After Police Find Little Girl With Meth In Her System

PERU, Ind. — A Miami County couple was arrested last Friday after a three-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine. During a joint investigation between the Indiana State Police and Miami County Division of Indiana’s Department of Child Services, agents performed an emergency removal of the three-year-old girl from a home on West Third Street in Peru after she tested positive for meth and fentanyl during a DCS investigation.
Miami County, INWNDU

South Bend baby dies in car crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A baby from South Bend is dead, and his toddler sister is fighting for her life after the car they were in was rear-ended by a semi in Miami County. It happened on U.S. 31 in Peru around 4 this afternoon. Indiana State Police say...
Indiana StateWLWT 5

Indiana couple arrested after 3-year-old daughter allegedly tests positive for meth, fentanyl

PERU, Ind. — A Peru, Indiana, couple was arrested last week after their child had allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl during an investigation. Byron Parsons, 54, and his wife, Breanna Parsons, 29, were arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Indiana StateYour News Local

Child dies in three vehicle crash in Miami County

PERU, IN- Monday at approximately 3:58 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Peru Police Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 100 North, in which a six-month-old boy died. The preliminary crash investigation by Indiana State Police Sergeant Rick Brown revealed...
Indiana Stateinkfreenews.com

Six-Month-Old Dies In Three-Vehicle Accident

PERU — A six-month-old boy died in a three-vehicle accident in Peru on Monday. At 3:58 p.m. Monday, May 10, officers from the Indiana State Police and the Peru Police Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on US 31 at Miami CR 100N. The preliminary crash investigation by ISP Sergeant...
Indiana State1039waynefm.com

Indiana couple arrested after daughter tests positive for drugs

PERU, Ind. (ADAMS) – Prosecutors in Miami County are looking at abuse and drug charges for a Peru couple who police say did drugs in front of their three-year-old child. The Indiana State Police arrested Byron Parsons and his wife Breanna last Friday. The state says their daughter tested positive...
Indiana StateYour News Local

Peru couple arrested after three-year-old tests positive for Meth

PERU, IN- Friday a criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Trooper Steven Glass resulted in the arrests of Byron Parsons, 54, and his wife, Breanna Parsons, 29, both living in the 400 block of West Third Street, Peru, IN. The couple was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to faces criminal charges for neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Indiana Statecasscountyonline.com

Indiana State Police Peru Post holds annual memorial service

Peru – An inscription on the memorial stone in front of the Indiana State Police Peru Post reads, “We Will Remember Them”. Today that promise was kept when local law enforcement officers, retired state police employees, local government officials, and family members of the fallen joined employees from the Indiana State Police Peru Post as they paid tribute to the 47 Indiana State Police employees who have died in the line of duty since the department’s inception in 1933.
Miami County, INperutribune.com

Jury convicts inmate of voluntary manslaughter

A jury on Friday convicted a man of voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 killing of a fellow inmate at Miami Correctional Facility. Phillip L. Sadler Jr. had been charged with murder in the smothering death of 70-year-old Lannie Morgan. The manslaughter verdict is a lesser-included offense of that charge and is considered a killing done in “sudden heat.”