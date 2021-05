To the Editor—Even as immunization programs race against new viral variants, scientists and policymakers around the world are trying to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic about how to better prevent, or at least contain, future pandemics. Multiple reviews are underway, including a Lancet Covid-19 Commission and a High Level Independent Panel on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. Other studies and commissions will follow. These efforts are vital but should be considered initial steps toward a greater goal: a sustained program to build knowledge on pandemic risk, akin to the role of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in systematically assessing scientific research on climate change.