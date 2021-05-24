Facebook launches Transparency Center, reveals data on piracy and hate content

Facebook has launched a new Transparency Center, which along with its biannual report on government data requests, will also provide updates on the company’s policies and how it safeguards information on the site with human and tech filters. The social media platform company also announced its transparency report for the first quarter of 2021.” We’ll continue to add more information and build out the Transparency Center as our integrity efforts continue to evolve,” said Facebook’s VP for integrity Guy Rosen.