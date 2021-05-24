newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook launches Transparency Center, reveals data on piracy and hate content

By Anna Domanska
industryleadersmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has launched a new Transparency Center, which along with its biannual report on government data requests, will also provide updates on the company’s policies and how it safeguards information on the site with human and tech filters. The social media platform company also announced its transparency report for the first quarter of 2021.” We’ll continue to add more information and build out the Transparency Center as our integrity efforts continue to evolve,” said Facebook’s VP for integrity Guy Rosen.

www.industryleadersmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piracy#Hate Speech#France#Social Media Content#Social Content#Social Data#Media Technology#The Transparency Center#The Transparency Report#Ai#Covid#Vp#Audible Magic#User Data#Organized Hate Content#Graphic Content#Harmful Content#Uncensored Content#Launches#Government Data Requests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
News Break
Instagram
Country
Brazil
Related
InternetUS News and World Report

Facebook Loses Court Fight Over Halting EU-US Data Transfers

LONDON (AP) — Facebook lost a legal battle Friday with Ireland's data privacy watchdog over a European Union privacy decision that could result in the social network being forced to stop transferring data to the U.S. The Irish High Court rejected Facebook's bid to block a draft decision by the...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook loses bid to block Irish watchdog's data flow decision

Facebook lost a bid to block an Irish watchdog's draft decision that could suspend the Silicon Valley giant’s ability to transfer data from the U.S. to the EU, according to a decision released by the Irish High Court Friday. The court rejected Facebook’s procedural complaints about the Irish Data Protection...
Internetgo955.com

Facebook to defend itself against ‘damaging’ Irish data privacy probe

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Facebook said on Friday it would defend its compliance with European Union privacy laws after the Irish High Court threw out its objections to an investigation opened by the Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC). “We look forward to defending our compliance to the IDPC, as their preliminary...
Businessbusiness-newsupdate.com

Facebook signs global content deal with German publisher Axel Springer

Facebook Inc. and German publishing company Axel Springer SE have reportedly signed a global cooperation deal that will allow the social networking giant to feature the publisher’s content on its platforms. The deal with Facebook includes no registration access to a limited part of the paid content from its leading...
Internetchainstoreage.com

Facebook to launch live shopping on its platform

Facebook is expanding its “Live Shopping” offering with a new promotion scheduled for Fridays this summer. Starting Friday, May 21 and lasting every Friday through July 16, 2021, “Live Shopping Fridays” will feature shoppable live videos from beauty and fashion brands on Facebook. The social media giant introduced Live Shopping, a function designed to make it easier for consumers to directly shop from videos in real time, in August 2020. Facebook brought Live Shopping out of pilot with specialty women’s fashion brand Anne Klein in November 2020.
Internet94.3 Jack FM

Facebook running special center to respond to content on Israeli-Gaza conflict

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc set up a 24-7 “special operations center” last week to respond to content posted on its platform about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and address any moderation mistakes amid violence in the region, the company said on Wednesday. Misinformation, hate speech and calls for violence about the conflict...
Internet94.3 Jack FM

Irish data regulator resumes Facebook data transfer probe

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s data regulator has given Facebook six weeks to respond to an investigation that may trigger a ban on the social media giant’s transatlantic data transfers following a High Court ruling that the probe could resume. Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), Facebook’s lead regulator in the European...
InternetPosted by
Axios

Facebook loses data flow ruling in EU

Facebook lost on Friday in its attempt to block a European Union privacy decision related to how it sends data about EU users back to the U.S. Driving the news: Ireland's High Court dismissed procedural complaints from Facebook about a decision it had made about the data transfer last August, rejecting the platform's argument that the EU's judgment was made too hastily.
Businesstheonlinecitizen.com

EU probes Facebook’s Kustomer buyout over data concern

The EU commission has launched an investigation into a buyout by Facebook of a US startup over concerns that the social media giant could misuse personal data. Facebook last year announced its purchase of Kustomer, a five-year-old company that specialises in helping businesses interact with customers online. The commission, the...
Worldtrust.org

Facebook faces prospect of 'devastating' data transfer ban after Irish ruling

(Repeating without changes for wider distribution) * Irish court allows data privacy regulator's probe to proceed. * Inquiry could lead to ban on Facebook's EU-U.S data transfers. * Tech giant's business relies heavily on such data flows. * Company says it looks forward to defending its data practices. By Conor...
InternetPosted by
AFP

Facebook touts progress in curbing hate, violent content

Facebook said Wednesday it was making steady progress in curbing hate speech and violent content on the massive social network as it released its quarterly update on enforcing its standards. Refinements to its automated technology have allowed Facebook to make progress in identifying inappropriate content not only in text, but in images and video or even memes which blend these elements, the company said.
RecipesThe Drum

Social media success recipe: data, content + luck

I worked a lot with photographers and noticed that sometimes they like to set the stage in terms of recipes. An excellent example of this would be the Cocktail photography cookbook. It contains short “recipes” of different food photography setups: lights, background, positioning, etc. The result is a fully baked photo of a delicious-looking cocktail.
Worldthetechportal.com

Facebook’s latest Transparency Report reveals 40,300 requests for user data by the Indian government

As WhatsApp continues to face heat in India due to its controversial privacy policy, its parent company Facebook has released its latest Community Standards Enforcement Report, declaring that Facebook users were seeing a lesser amount of violent or graphic content and hate speech when compared to last year. Additionally, the latest Transparency report highlighted a 13.3% rise in requests from the Indian government for user data in the latter half of 2020.
WorldValueWalk

Facebook Loses Appeal In Data Protection Case In Ireland

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has lost an appeal against a decision in the European Union that would keep it from being able to send data about its European users to computer servers in the U.S. The Irish High Court has dismissed all of the social networking giant’s complaints about the preliminary data flow decision handed down in August by the nation’s Data Protection Commission.
Economysharecaster.com

Twitter, Google, and Facebook publish inaugural Australian transparency reports

Technology giants — Twitter, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, TikTok, Apple, Redbubble, and Adobe — have all published their inaugural transparency report that outline their commitments and efforts on how they plan to protect Australians against harm from online disinformation and misinformation on their respective platforms. The first set of annual transparency...
Technologycelebrityaccess.com

Facebook, YouTube Agree To Voluntary Anti-Piracy Measures With UK Creatives

(Hypebot) — Backed by the UK government, British creative industries, along with several major social media services like Facebook and YouTube, have settled on a set of new anti-piracy measures. Guest post by Emmanuel Legrand of the Legrand Network. British creative Industries and some social media services have voluntarily agreed...
InternetVentureBeat

Facebook and Microsoft launch PyTorch Enterprise Support Program

Facebook today announced the launch of the PyTorch Enterprise Support Program, which enables service providers to develop and offer tailored enterprise-grade support to their customers. Facebook says the new offering, built in collaboration with Microsoft, was created in direct response to feedback from PyTorch enterprise users developing models in production for mission-critical apps.
Internetawanireview.com

Facebook will pay Canadian media for their content

By initiative News Innovation Test (Test of innovation in the news) that The social networking site Facebook Intends to develop a new approach to Canadian news exchange. The giant says it wants to promote a healthy news system and boost the quality of stringent journalism. 14th media list started The...