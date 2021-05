Elon Musk may be one of the world’s most famous tech billionaires, but he’d also like to be known as a patron of the arts: on Wednesday, the Tesla CEO put out a call on his Twitter asking for street artists to submit design proposals for Giga Berlin, the company’s massive new mega-factory in the famous German city. Giga Berlin, which has finally been completed after being worked on for 10 months, has been constructed so that Tesla can roll out its Model Y vehicle in Europe. Given that Musk has rapturous fans all over the world, he should have no trouble getting his request fulfilled.