K-pop superstars BTS recently made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on May 25, performing their latest English release ‘Butter’. Following an introduction by the talk show host Stephen Colbert, the seven-member group flaunted both sharp dance moves and melodic vocals in their performance of ‘Butter’ on luxurious sets. “Smooth like butter / Pull you in like no other / Don’t need no usher / To remind me you got it bad,” the group sang, clad in classy black-and-white suits.