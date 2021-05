We all knew Olivia Rodrigo was a big Taylor Swift fan, but she just took it up a notch with her Sour album. With the album being released at midnight local time on Friday, New Zealand fans got the first listen to the new tracks and noted that "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" features Swift and Jack Antonoff as writers. POPSUGAR can confirm that Swift and Antonoff have writing credits on the song, but did not collaborate on the track. While fans initially thought the track sampled Swift's "New Year's Day" from Reputation, it's actually an interpolation of the song. Fittingly, the song also includes a few Easter eggs. The track title includes the numbers 1 and 3, which combined is Swift's lucky number, 13. Also, if you add up the release date of the album, 2 + 0 + 2 + 1 + 0 + 5 + 2 + 1, it equals 13 as well. Sneaky!