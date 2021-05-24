SSCFPD Fights Blaze Saturday

Firefighters are called out to a structure fire over the weekend in an area south of Branson West. The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District reports on their Facebook Page that several units were called out to a residence on Jones Cove Road off of DD Highway around 10:30 Saturday morning. Reports from the scene said that the structure was fully involved and that White River Valley Electric was called out to cut power off to the building due to live wires hampering firefighting efforts.