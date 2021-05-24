newsbreak-logo
Weekend explosion kills one in Columbia City

By Nick Deranek
News Now Warsaw
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man has died in a Saturday warehouse explosion in Whitley County. State Police say the explosion occurred around 9 a.m. in Columbia City. First responders found the building fully engulfed in flames, preventing the rescue of a man trapped inside. Police say his body was recovered around 2:30 p.m. after the fire was extinguished. The blast occurred at the old R&D Cycle shop at the intersection of North Line Street and Diplomat Drive. There was also damage to the optometry office next door. Several cars were also destroyed in the explosion.

