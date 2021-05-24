Today is the LAST day to apply for a HoCo RISE Business Grant

Fantastic value in award-winning Howard County. Generously sized 4BD/2.5BA colonial, backing to open space on private cul-de-sac location in sought after Owen Brown. Freshly painted throughout with new laminate hardwoods on the main level. A nicely appointed kitchen features a separate pantry area, breakfast nook, and table space with sliders that open to the backyard deck. A separate dining room plus a cozy, comfortable family room and formal living room provide space for everyone to relax and unwind. The main level also offers a recently refreshed powder room. Four spacious upper-level bedrooms include a master suite and another full bath in the hall. New carpet on stairs and upstairs hallway. A partially-finished basement offers plenty of opportunities to expand your living space and make your own - perfect for a playroom, home gym, or office. Oversized 1- car garage plus driveway parking! Entertain on the deck and enjoy the scenic backyard with tons of wildlife and serene nature views. Enjoy walking along the community paths to Lake Elkhorn! HOA is CPRA. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and commuter routes. If you have been looking for an affordable home in a wonderful, family-friendly, active community, this one is a must-see! *Sold As-Is*