Pitchfork contributing editor Isabelia Herrera’s column covers the most captivating songs, trends, and scenes coming out of Latin America and its diaspora. It’s no secret that the last year has warped our sense of time and place. Maybe it’s a function of the pandemic’s longevity, but the music I’ve connected with the most as of late has often fallen on two poles: deeply disorienting and disturbing, or effervescent and overflowing with life. Over the last few months, Latinx and Latin American artists have given us reminders of the joy and communion of the dance floor, as well as flashes of darkness to match the spirit of the time. Here are some of my favorites from 2021 so far.