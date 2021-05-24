‘Factopia’ by Kate Hale: A Book Review

“You’ve ruined me, Persephone. Forgive the fuck out of me if I want to return the favor.”. Me: “There’s no such thing as a perfect Hades and Persephone retelling.”. I’m struggling to articulate just how enamoured I was by this book. Never have I wanted so badly to reread a book while still reading it. Imagine your perfect romance—the flaws you want the characters to have, the moments you want them to share, the ups and downs of their courtship you want to be part of, the steamy scenes you want to have a front-row seat (wink wink) to, and the ending that will make your heart shatter and grow back together stronger than ever.