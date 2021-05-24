newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Wuhan Lab Director Refutes US Report on Sick Staff

audioburst.com
 4 days ago

Of the Wuhan National Bio Safety Lab, telling Chinese state media Monday that the claim in a New U. S intelligence report that several researchers at the lab were hospitalized back in November of 2019 is a complete lie on the Wall Street Journal reporting on that intelligence report that found that several researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November of 2019 and had to be hospitalized, fueling further debate about the origins of the Corona virus pandemic. The World Health Organization conducted a probe into the origins and concluded in a report that the risk of an accident was extremely low. Of course, that wh o probe was swiftly criticized by the U. S. U. K and other governments over its limited access to quote complete original data and samples of the Biden administration has criticized China. Meanwhile, for being Less than transparent.

search.audioburst.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Report#The Wall Street Journal#The U S U K#Chinese State Media#Probe#Transparent#Origins#Governments#November#Limited Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Related
MarketsPosted by
Fox News

Evidence of COVID origin points to Wuhan lab: Pompeo

Evidence of COVID origin points to Wuhan lab: Pompeo. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis deserves relentless investigating

If three million people died from an industrial accident, what do you think the popular and press reactions would be?. I ask the question that way because it's entirely possible that this is what happened with COVID-19 — indeed, it might be the most-likely explanation of the origin of the pandemic. That's the conclusion that acclaimed science journalist Nicholas Wade came to recently in a detailed post on Medium, where he meticulously examines the Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis, and finds the case for it plausible but unproven, while the case against it, and for a natural origin, is shockingly thin.
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

US joins calls for transparent, science-based investigation into Covid origins

The United States and other countries have called for a more in-depth investigation of the pandemic origins, after an international mission to China earlier this year proved inconclusive. Addressing the World Health Organization’s main annual meeting of member states in Geneva, representatives from several countries stressed the continued need to...
Sciencebcfocus.com

Wuhan Lab Coronavirus: Scientists Call for Investigation into Origin of Coronavirus on Wuhan Lab Leak: Wuhan Lab Leak Investigation Request

A group of prominent scientists from Britain and the United States said more investigations were needed to find out the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group says this investigation may also include the notion of viruses from “ accidental leaks ” from the virology lab in Wuhan, China. These scientists include Ravindra Gupta, an Indian-born immunologist and infectious disease specialist from the University of Cambridge.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Wuhan Lab Staff Sought Hospital Care Before COVID-19 Outbreak Disclosed - WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, a month before China reported the first cases of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a U.S. intelligence report. The newspaper said the previously undisclosed report - which provides...
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. agencies examine reports of early COVID-19 infections in Wuhan lab

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to U.S. government sources who cautioned that there is still no proof the disease originated at the lab.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

News Agency Controlled by Chinese Community Party Paid Millions for Ads in U.S. Outlets

According to documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, a newspaper owned by the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party paid millions for advertising campaigns in the pages of some of the U.S.’s most well-regarded journalistic outlets. Beijing mouthpiece China Daily paid $1.6 million to Time Magazine and the Los Angeles Times, among others. Another $1 million went to an assortment of other newspapers, like the Houston Chronicle and the Chicago Tribune. Notably, many of the newspapers that China Daily admitted paying large sums of money in their mandatory Justice Department disclosure documents are in tough financial straits. The New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal have all severed relationships with China Daily after drawing criticism for publishing advertorials for China, paid for by the country’s state-run media, that showed the regime in a positive light.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Report: Wuhan lab staff went to hospital with COVID-like symptoms before confirmed outbreak, new intelligence finds

Three researchers working at a Wuhan virology lab went to the hospital with Covid-like symptoms weeks before the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in China on December 8, according to newly disclosed U.S. intelligence obtained and reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday—corroborating previous State Department findings and casting further doubts on the longstanding assertion that Covid-19 did not escape from a lab.
Politicsbootsandsabers.com

Fauci Defends Funding of Wuhan Lab

Just like his ever-changing guidance on masks and other mitigation topics, Fauci’s story about whether he was complicit in funding this research has changed multiple times. It has been clear for months (at least) that Fauci is a liar. He is also incompetent, but let’s just start with liar. Why is anyone even listening to him anymore? And why are the taxpayers still paying him when he has proven to be incompetent and a liar?
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

Evidence of COVID from China lab growing: Former FDA head

Washington [China], May 25 (ANI): The former head of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday said that circumstantial evidence of COVID-19 originating in a lab in China's Wuhan continues to grow as researchers are yet to prove that the virus jumped from an animal to humans, The Hill reported.
U.S. Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

US, China take opposing stands on probe into COVID-19

Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): The United States and China have taken sharply opposing positions over how to trace the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Washington calls for a new round of studies to be conducted with independent international experts. On the other hand, Beijing told an annual gathering...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Intel: Staff at Wuhan Lab Got Sick in November 2019, Symptoms Resembled COVID-19

A freshly revealed U.S. intelligence report says that in November 2019, three researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized with symptoms resembling COVID-19. This would have coincided with the time that many researchers now studying the virus believe that COVID-19 began to circulate. This revelation comes as calls increase for a fuller investigation into whether the COVID-19 virus could have escaped from the lab, which had been performing extensive research on bat coronaviruses.
Public Healthgmanetwork.com

China says US peddling conspiracies as lab-leak theory returns

BEIJING - China on Wednesday accused the US of "spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation" as the theory resurfaced that the coronavirus emerged from a Wuhan laboratory, while urging Washington to open its virology facilities to scrutiny. Led by the US, pressure is mounting for a new probe into the origins...