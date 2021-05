In short, no, electric cars do not use oil. In internal combustion engines, oil is used to lubricate the moving parts of the engine. The engine in a gas-powered car is driven by pistons, valves, valve springs, connecting rods, crankshafts, bearings, cylinders, to name a few parts—all of which need oil to reduce friction when these components come in contact with each other. Reduced friction means reduced heat, corrosion, and wear-and-tear on an engine. Without oil, an engine's parts will be doing battle with each other rather than work in harmony. Eventually, they will stop moving and "seize up," at which point, it's time to get a new engine—or a new car.