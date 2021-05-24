DRF Luftrettung retrofits four-bladed H145 to five blades
Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 28 seconds. DRF Luftrettung is putting the world’s first upgraded type H145 helicopter into operation at the base in Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany. This particular machine was retroactively modified from four main rotor blades to five. Technicians from DRF Luftrettung, together with the manufacturer Airbus Helicopters, performed this first retrofit of a four-bladed H145 at the Airbus site in Donauwörth.verticalmag.com