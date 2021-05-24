DRF Luftrettung retrofits four-bladed H145 to five blades

The first two Boeing F-15EXs to be handed over to the U.S. Air Force have recently returned to their home base at Eglin AFB, Florida, following two weeks of participation in their first large force test exercise. The aircraft—which were handed over by Boeing in March and April—were part of a sizable contingent from the 53rd Wing that deployed to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) for Exercise Northern Edge 21. Located in the outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska, JBER combines the former Elmendorf AFB with the U.S. Army’s adjacent Fort Richardson.