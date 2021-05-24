DRF Luftrettung retrofits four-bladed H145 to five blades

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 5 minutes, 28 seconds. DRF Luftrettung is putting the world’s first upgraded type H145 helicopter into operation at the base in Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany. This particular machine was retroactively modified from four main rotor blades to five. Technicians from DRF Luftrettung, together with the manufacturer Airbus Helicopters, performed this first retrofit of a four-bladed H145 at the Airbus site in Donauwörth.

Aerospace & DefenseThe Aviationist

Airbus Delivers The 100th A400M Atlas Tactical Airlifter

The A400M global fleet also reached the 100,000 flight hours milestone during the same week. Airbus announced the delivery of the 100th operational A400M tactical airlifter on May 24, 2021. The aircraft, with airframe number MSN111, is the tenth A400M for the Spanish Air Force out of a total order of 27 aircraft and performed its ferry flight from Seville, where the final assembly line is located, to Zaragoza, where the Spanish A400M fleet is based. This milestone was also accompanied by the eight A400M users reaching 100,000 flight-hours performing missions worldwide.
Aerospace & Defensebusinessairportinternational.com

Wape Jets expands fleet in Prague

Wape Jets, a Czech private aviation company, has added a Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 private jet from the American manufacturer Textron Aviation to its fleet at Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague. This latest addition to the light jet category can accommodate up to 8 passengers, who will be flown directly...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Antonov Airlines Transports Phenom 300 Parts Inside Its AN-124-100

Antonov Airlines has transported dismantled parts of a business jet inside an AN-124-100. The carrier, which frequently transports unusual or outsized cargo, successfully managed the project on just a week’s notice in cooperation with logistics firm DB Schenker. Antonov completes a ‘challenging operation’. Antonov Airlines has successfully transported a business...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

UEC creates first Russian helicopter engine designed completely in 3D

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 49 seconds. United Engine Corporation of Rostec has created a new helicopter engine design, designated VK-1600V, completely using 3D modeling software for the first time in Russian history. All design documentation for the engine demonstrator created at UEC-Klimov has been released in electronic form. 3D...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Magnix To Electrify Blade’s Caravan Seaplane Fleet

Electric propulsion pioneer MagniX has partnered with Blade Urban Air Mobility to electrify a fleet of Cessna Caravan seaplanes operated for Blade by Lima, New York, starting in early 2023. Under the agreement, Lima will own the supplemental type certificate for the Caravan electric-propulsion... Subscription Required. Magnix To Electrify Blade’s...
Aerospace & Defensettownmedia.com

GA-ASI to Provide Mid-Life Modernization to Italian Air Force MQ-9s

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Italian Air Force has partnered with the U.S. Government and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to provide a mid-life update to its fleet of MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) and Ground Control Stations (GCS) as part of a Foreign Military Sales agreement. The Italian Air Force's Mid-Life Modernization (MLM) Program will include updates to the MQ-9s, which will improve them from Block 1 to Block 5 configuration.
Indiabusinesstraveller.com

BLADE India launches ‘BLADE Care’ medevac service

BLADE India, the helicopter charter company, has announced the launch of its ‘BLADE Care’, an end-to-end medevac service pan-India. This service will be accessible for medical evacuations and essential travel. Aero-medical charters will be arranged for both Covid and non-Covid patients with a team of certified doctors, paramedics, and clinicians onboard. Every flier will also be assigned a dedicated BLADE relationship manager, providing assistance throughout, from booking their flight to ensuring they reach their destination safely.
Aerospace & Defenseairmedandrescue.com

Able Aerospace services signs contract renewal with Airbus Helicopters

The new contract renews a previous agreement naming Able as an approved Airbus Helicopters Maintenance and Repair Center. Able has provided maintenance services on more than 7,000 components across multiple aircraft platforms in the Airbus Helicopters fleet. Providing maintenance services to over 7,000 components. “We are thankful for our 10-plus...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

USAF should consider supersonic business jets for battlefield management: think tank

The Mitchell Institute is calling on the US Air Force (USAF) to consider using in-development supersonic business jets as next-generation command and control aircraft. The think tank believes supersonic aircraft, such as those being developed by Boom Supersonic or Spike Aerospace, may have advantages on the battlefield, its executive director Douglas Birkey writes in a policy paper titled Command and Control Imperatives for the 21st Century.
TrafficPosted by
The Press

Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

U.S. Air Force’s Newest Fighter Completes First Exercise

The first two Boeing F-15EXs to be handed over to the U.S. Air Force have recently returned to their home base at Eglin AFB, Florida, following two weeks of participation in their first large force test exercise. The aircraft—which were handed over by Boeing in March and April—were part of a sizable contingent from the 53rd Wing that deployed to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) for Exercise Northern Edge 21. Located in the outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska, JBER combines the former Elmendorf AFB with the U.S. Army’s adjacent Fort Richardson.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Antonov completes fuselage of initial Ukrainian military An-178

Antonov has completed construction of the first An-178 fuselage for the Ukrainian ministry of defence, one of three aircraft destined for the military. The fuselage of the -100P variant was unveiled at a ceremony attended by senior government officials, including the country’s armed forces chief, as well as representatives of industrial partners.
Aerospace & DefenseLas Vegas Herald

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Worth Observing Growth | OHB SE, Boeing Defense, Space & Security

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Airbus Defence and Space, OHB SE, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, JSC Information Satellite Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Space Systems/Loral & Thales Alenia Space.
Technologydefensenews.com

Germany’s Hensoldt pushes drone collision-avoidance system under EU banner

COLOGNE, Germany — German defense contractor Hensoldt is banking on its own detect-and-avoid sensor to emerge as the product of choice for the multinational Eurodrone and other unmanned aircraft developed on the continent, according to company executives. Engineers expect to test their active electronically scanning array radar in conjunction with...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

The life extension of the CH-146 Griffon and a plan for what comes next

Estimated reading time 19 minutes, 36 seconds. It might have started as a relatively straightforward helicopter life extension project, but the plan to see the CH-146 Griffon continue flying into the 2030s has become far more complex than many first imagined. And what comes next to replace the venerable multi-role airframe may be even more so.
BusinessFlight Global.com

Air Works marks ‘strategic shift’ with 3D printing partnership

Indian MRO Air Works has partnered with additive manufacturing and services provider Objectify Technologies to explore business opportunities in 3D printing solutions for the aerospace and defence industries. The partnership, which is a first for an MRO in India, will also include the requirements of commercial and private jet operators...
Technologythedallasnews.net

Electronic Warfare Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo

The latest update of Global Electronic Warfare Systems Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Electronic Warfare Systems, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 135 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are BAE Systems, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, General Dynamics, Elbit Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Cobham, Mercury Systems, Saab & Hensoldt.