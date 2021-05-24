newsbreak-logo
Warsaw, IN

Plaza At North Buffalo Street Dedicated

By David Slone, Times Union
News Now Warsaw
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the warm summer weather, the plaza on the north end of Buffalo Street is complete and a dedication ceremony for it was held Friday. The Castaldi Fountain was turned on so water shot up several feet in the air, and the name of the sculpture by international artist Osman Akan was unveiled by the Warsaw Public Arts Commission (WPAC). The dedication began with a two-song performance by the Warsaw Community High School choir.

