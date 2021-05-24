newsbreak-logo
Weekend fire damages trailers at Little Chapman Lake

By Nick Deranek
News Now Warsaw
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral trailers were damaged in a weekend fire at a mobile home park on the south end of Little Chapman Lake. Firefighters from Warsaw-Wayne and Plain Township responded to the blaze around 5:35 Saturday morning, where an initial call said three trailers were on fire at Lozier’s Mobile Home Park. There were no injuries from the fire which ended up damaging five trailers.

