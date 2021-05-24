newsbreak-logo
Scranton, PA

Election Rattles Status Quo In Lackawanna County, Scranton

By DAVID SINGLETON, STAFF WRITER
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

The primary election showed sometimes the safest place to be is on the outside looking in.

Especially if it’s with a fresh pair of eyes.

Voters on Tuesday turned out two incumbent Lackawanna County commissioners — Democrat Patrick O’Malley and Republican Laureen Cummings — who despite their party differences had become a de facto majority at the helm of county government.

In the Scranton School Board race, four of the five Democratic nominations went to newcomers — all women — who knocked out two male incumbents in the process.

One of the two Democratic nominees for Scranton City Council is an LGBTQ activist who came to the city from New Jersey as a college student and decided to make it her home. The lone incumbent in that race finished fourth among four candidates.

In the contested races in the county and city, outcomes clearly reflected voter dissatisfaction with the status quo, said Jean Harris, Ph.D., professor of political science at the University of Scranton and director of the school’s women’s and gender studies program.

“I think people were really paying attention and looking to make changes,” Harris said.

Scott Twp. Supervisor Michael Giannetta, who will join running mate Chris Chermak on the Republican ticket for commissioner on the Nov. 5 ballot, put it more bluntly.

“It’s a dangerous time for incumbents,” he said. “People seem very open to getting rid of them.”

On Tuesday, the housecleaning started at the top.

O’Malley, who is in his second term, finished third in the four-way race for the two Democratic nominations for commissioner.

Incumbent Jerry Notarianni was the top Democratic vote-getter and will run in November with newcomer Debi Domenick, who was O’Malley’s running mate and came in second. George Kelly, who teamed with Notarianni in the primary, finished last.

On the Republican side, Chermak finished first, followed by Giannetta and then Cummings, who is in her first term.

Chermak and Giannetta had the county GOP endorsement; O’Malley and Domenick were the endorsed Democrats.

Citing the well-publicized rift between Notarianni and O’Malley over the latter’s alliance with Cummings, Harris said she thinks there was a feeling among voters that politics had gotten in the way of a county government that really serves them.

Plus, she said, voters had choices. One of the most noteworthy aspects of the Democratic balloting is the one-two finish by Notarianni and Domenick, which indicates Democrats were splitting their tickets and considering individual candidates, not teams, she said.

“That takes thought,” Harris said. “That’s not an easy thing to do around here in not going with a party’s endorsed candidates and splitting that way.”

Domenick, an attorney and part-time county public defender, said she tried to approach the primary campaign “from a point of positivity” and stay away from the feud between O’Malley and Notarianni, which originated long before she decided to run.

At the same time, she said, the animosity between the incumbents probably played a role in the outcome as some people believed it got out of hand and “were sick of hearing about it,” she said. As the “fresh face” in the race, she likely benefited from that.

“I thought the fact that I’m a political novice would be used against me, but in fact I think it helped me,” Domenick said. “I think it was an advantage to me because people don’t want the same thing over and over again.”

Cummings, the county’s first female commissioner, said it’s been an uphill battle against the “good old boys” and they won on Tuesday.

“What are you going to do? That’s politics,” she said.

Giannetta said the primary results show “without a doubt” voters are not happy with the direction of county government, of which O’Malley and Cummings have been the face for the past 3 1/2 years, but it doesn’t stop there.

“I really think they want change. People are tired of corruption around the county at every level of government. They’re tired of the politics, the feeling that it’s who you know, not what you know. They are tired of the way business is done in Lackawanna County,” Giannetta said.

Harris agreed, saying what happened Tuesday in the county and Scranton races is a continuation of what occurred nationally during the 2018 midterm elections when record numbers of women sought public office. Many were young candidates who were running for the first time.

“It is in response to a disappointment in government officials at all levels ... both in the fact we have so many people running for office and different kinds of candidates, first-time candidates, in a way that we haven’t really seen in a while,” Harris said. “And they are winning.”

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132

