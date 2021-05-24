C++ Software Security Sins: Basic Issues

As the title suggests, in this blog we are going to learn about text to speech (TTS) synthesis. What is the first bell which rings in your mind when you listen to text to speech? For me, it's Alexa, Google Home, Siri, and many other conversational bots that are on an exponential rise currently. Advances in deep learning research have helped us to generate human-like voices, so let’s see how we can use that. I’ll start with a few definitions, but if you want to understand these more then read this blog first.