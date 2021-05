While the Steelers improved their tight end room in the draft, adding a capable third option from one of these options would be a wise move. The Steelers finally made a significant draft investment in the tight end position this offseason when they selected Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the draft. While he gives the team a capable reserve and likely an eventual starter, the third spot on the depth chart is very much in question. As of now, Zach Gentry and Kevin Rader are the leaders in making the team, but that is more due to their minimal experience on the roster as opposed to anyone else. Here are five free-agent tight ends that would improve the Steelers depth chart in 2021.