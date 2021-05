ROXBURY TWP. - The Kiwanis Club of Greater Roxbury will host a free food distribution on Saturday, May 15. The goal of the effort, taking place starting at 9:30 a.m. at St. Therese Parish, 151 MainSt., Succasunna, is to help relieve "the financial strain put on families during this pandemic," said Cain Pope, Club President. This event is sponsored by Body Strong Life and Seidner Dentistry & Associates.