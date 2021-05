NEW YORK – Following their performances at the 2021 BIG EAST Outdoor Track & Field Championships presented by JEEP, 144 student-athletes across eight schools were named to the All-BIG EAST Team. The All-BIG EAST squad is comprised of BIG EAST competitors who finished in the top three in any individual or relay event at the championships, with this season’s meet held May 14-15 at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.