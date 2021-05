Navi Delhi: The Union Ministry of Information and Technology has sent a notice to all social media platforms in the country seeking some information under the new law. It asks for the services provided along with the company name, website, app information and details of the respective company executives in India. WhatsApp has challenged this same legal provision in the Delhi High Court. In this, he cited citizens because of this law right to privacy (Right to privacy) Touted as violator. However, the central government has clarified that the right to privacy is a fundamental right and is not intended to violate it (the Modi government has issued a notice seeking information on all social media in INIDA).