When it comes to closet organization ideas, switching out your door might not be the number one thing that pops into your head. Instead, you’re probably thinking about how to organize your closet. But if you really want to make your closet look beautiful from the moment you see it, start thinking about some closet door ideas you might want to try first. Doing so may not initially seem like it’ll make a huge difference, but that small change will instantly upgrade the appearance and space of your room and make it easier for you to get in and out of your closet.