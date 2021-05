Two police officers who helped rescue a young woman from a blazing house fire opened up on Thursday, telling their heroic story although neither views themself as a hero. Police Sgt. Christopher Coy says he was just starting his shift on May 13 when he noticed heavy black smoke rising in the sky in the distance and started heading that way believing it might have been a tire fire somewhere in the city. He was still en route when dispatchers radioed that it was a house fire with someone trapped in the basement. Coy’s body-worn camera shows the intensity of the fire as he pulled up to the house.