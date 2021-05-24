newsbreak-logo
From "meandering" to a "punch in the gut," Rise Against's Tim McIlrath details journey of "Nowhere Generation"

 4 days ago

If you're trying to share your message with the masses, then what better way to do it than with a catchy-as-hell chorus?. That seems to be the approach Rise Against took with "Nowhere Generation," the current single and title track off the punk band's upcoming new album. The song wastes no time getting to the hook, opening immediately with its big chorus. However, as frontman Tim McIlrath tells ABC Audio, "Nowhere Generation" didn't begin as the singalong anthem it is now.

