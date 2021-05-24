Money laundering: Regent Group chairman Shahed denied HC bail

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of using the family plumbing business where he worked as a front for a large-scale marijuana-growing operation. Thomas Laverty, 40, and certain co-conspirators used the family-owned Chuck Laverty & Son Inc. to front the cultivation and distribution operation, notes a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts . To facilitate weed manufacturing, storage and distribution, Laverty and others used the company’s vehicles, bank accounts and locations, the statement explains. Each and every week, numerous company “workers harvested 20 marijuana plants from the commercial warehouse, with a goal of producing eight to 10 pounds (3.6 to 4.5 kilograms) of dried marijuana per week,” the statement notes. Kiwi property manager turned a ‘blind eye’ to weed farm in rented apartment owned by his dad’s company ‘Profoundly shameful’: Mother and son receive near matching jail terms and rehab stints after weed found U.K. drug trafficker must fork over £1.2 million or spend another seven years in prison The selling price for the illegal weed, which was sold in large quantities, was about US$2,400 ($3,048) per pound. Laverty, for his part, was also being paid well by the family business, receiving income from the business, “including up to US$5,000 ($63,50) per week in cash,” the statement adds. In January of 2020, a five-day trial ended with Laverty being convicted of conspiring to cultivate more than 100 marijuana plants, conspiracy to launder money, cultivating cannabis and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute. He also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of theft of government funds (while the illegal grow was operating, he received federally funded Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which are available to those with household incomes that do not exceed the federal poverty line). Beyond…