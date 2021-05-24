newsbreak-logo
Investigation

Money laundering: Regent Group chairman Shahed denied HC bail

The Daily Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe High Court today refused to grant bail to Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed in a case filed on charge of laundering Tk 11.2 crore. The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir rejected the bail petition filed by Shahed, now in jail. The...

www.thedailystar.net
