A move towards a movement: a celebration of global youth culture
In the wake of unforeseen catastrophe, which has seen entire nations unified in their very isolation, can a magazine ever step in as a global connector? Can youth culture metabolise as a force of resilience and upheaval, even beyond the major cities and locations? These are weighted questions, but ones which Dazed editor-in-chief IB Kamara has spent the last number of months wrestling with. Questions which ultimately boil down to one behemoth – what is the purpose of a magazine in 2021?www.nuevoculture.com