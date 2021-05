Uniper's LNG-for-transport subsidiary is to start selling carbon-neutral LNG in Germany from late 2022 following a deal with a biomethane maker. (Image credit: Uniper.) Uniper's transport-fuel LNG subsidiary Liqvis is to start buying carbon-neutral bio-LNG from EnviTec Biogas from Q3 2022, the Fortum-owned German company said May 27. The bio-LNG will be produced at the biogas plant in Gustrow which so far has been used to make biomethane.