Oneida County, NY

Oneida County Jail Employee Arrested For Alleged Contraband Smuggling

By Andrew Derminio
Posted by 
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 4 days ago
An Oneida County Jail employee has been arrested for allegedly transporting contraband into the correctional facility. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says Road Patrol Deputies responded to the Oneida County Jail at around 5AM Sunday morning after getting a tip that a food service worker had allegedly brought contraband into the facility. A tip given to law enforcement led to an investigation into the employee and his actions, according to Sheriff Maciol.

96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Crime & Safety
Rome, NY Posted by
96.1 The Eagle

Rome Woman Arrested for Allegedly Leaving 2-Year-Old Home Alone

A Rome woman is facing several charges following an investigation by Rome Police and Oneida County Child Protective Services. Rome Police say they received a complaint from a concerned caller on Wednesday, May 19th regarding the welfare of a child. Officers responded to a residence on McAvoy Avenue in Rome for a welfare check. Officials say upon arrival, police located a 2-year-old female child who had been left alone at the home. Officers immediately contacted Child Protective Services.
New York City, NY Posted by
96.1 The Eagle

Do You Warn Other Drivers When You See A Police Officer?

Some drivers do the quick flash of the headlights to warn others, do you?. If you spend anytime driving on any of the highways across the Hudson Valley, at one time or another you may have noticed another driver going the opposite way of you flashing their headlights at you. If you have no idea why someone would do that while driving, its their way of warning you and others like you that there is a police officer checking speed coming up on your side of the road.
Animals Posted by
96.1 The Eagle

Three Separate Stories Of Law Enforcement Rescuing Animals This Week

Police officers really are asked to do it all. From guiding traffic to de-escalating conflicts, their skill set really does need to include everything. This week across Western New York, a bunch of officers stepped up to help out some of our four legged friends. Here are three separate stories that made the news this week of police officers who have saved animals.
Utica, NY Posted by
96.1 The Eagle

Woman Barricaded In Home Prompts Lock Down at Utica School

Jefferson Elementary School in Utica was placed on lockdown this morning as police negotiated with a woman who had barricaded herself inside a nearby home. That's according to Utica Police officials who say officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Utica Road for a domestic related menacing complaint. Officers say when they arrived, a female suspect locked herself inside the home and was threatening to harm herself and others.
Whitesboro, NY Posted by
96.1 The Eagle

Utica Man Allegedly Threatens Whitesboro Woman with a Firearm

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a Utica man for allegedly threatening a female victim with a firearm in a residence in Whitesboro. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says early in the morning on Saturday, May 15th the Oneida County 911 Center received a call from a female victim stating that she had just been threatened with a gun. Oneida County officials say the individual who allegedly threatened the victim was 28-year-old Shai McBride of Utica. Officials say a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) was issued. The BOLO informed any and all law enforcement the description of a vehicle and that the driver may be armed.
Oneida County, NYRomesentinel.com

Police charge man with contempt, harassment

A 31-year-old man is accused of attacking his girlfriend at her East Dominick Street home, according to law enforcement officials. Police said Ernest J. Hobdy, of North Madison Street, got into an argument with his girlfriend at her home at about 11:28 p.m. March 5. Police said Hobdy punched her...
Oneida County, NYflackbroadcasting.com

Busted: Weapon used to threaten store employee turned out to be a BB-gun, State police say

ROME- A pair from Oneida County stand accused of robbery related charges after authorities investigated reports of shots fired at the Rome Walmart Sunday night. The incident was first called in shortly before 9:00 p.m. 9-1-1 dispatchers told responding State Troopers and Sheriff’s Deputies that a weapon was involved and there were numerous reports of shots fired.
Verona, NY Posted by
WIBX 950

Child, 9, Ejected From Motorcycle after Collision with Jeep in Route 46 Crash

A motorcyclist and a his young passenger are recovering after both were thrown from the bike in a collision with a Jeep on Route 46 in Verona on Friday morning. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at the intersection of State Route 46 and Center Road. Deputies say Courtney Sanborn was operating the Jeep and had stopped at a stop sign. However, deputies concluded she failed to yield right of way at the intersection and made a left-hand turn, crossing a lane of traffic on Route 46. Robert Hartwell was operating his motorcycle in that lane and was unable to stop.
Utica, NYWKTV

Utica man arrested after threatening to 'shoot his entire family'

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police arrested a man who allegedly threatened to shoot his entire family early Monday morning. Officers were called to the 600 block of Rutger Street around 3:45 a.m. When police arrived, 30-year-old Matthew Masse tried to run away through the backyard, but was caught and taken...
New Hartford, NYRomesentinel.com

Sheriff’s mobile command unit named in honor of deceased deputy

WHITESTOWN — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile command vehicle was dedicated on Tuesday in honor of deceased deputy and local fire chief Wayne R. Smoulcey. Smoulcey, 38, of New Hartford, passed on May 22, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Smoulcey had served as fire chief for the...
Oneida County, NYObserver-Dispatch

Former Oneida County sheriff's Deputy Smoulcey honored

ORISKANY - A dedication ceremony was conducted outside of the Oneida County Sherriff's Office in honor of late Deputy Wayne Smoulcey, who died in 2019 after a long battle with cancer. His name was dedicated and etched onto the Oneida County mobile command post vehicle, which is now the Wayne...