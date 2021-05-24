newsbreak-logo
Animals

Best Bird of the Weekend (Fourth of May 2021)

By Mike
10000birds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis has been the oddest May migration in memory, at least around upstate New York. The beauty of May, however, is that there are always birds, even if they’re not the ones we expect!. Case in point, songbirds are moving through the Finger Lakes in fits and starts, but beach...

#Bird Migration#The Nature Blog Network#Beach Birds#Spring#Songbirds#White Faced Ibis#Queens#Lake Ontario#Singing#Rockaways#Memory#Upstate New York#Widow
