You may see more trash in the Great Lakes this summer due to a group purposely dumping plastic bottles into Lake Ontario, but there's more to the littering than it seems. When you see people discard plastic bottles in oceans and lakes, your initial reaction is that the trash doesn’t belong there, but before you make a call to the Environmental Protection Agency, a group at the University of Toronto who is doing the littering says this effort could actually help lead to a healthier lake.