Working families across th e United States have struggled during the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the peak of the pandemic, 22 million jobs were lost. Thanks to action by Congress, unemployment benefits were enhanced to ensure Americans could put food on their tables and pay their bills. While the economy has begun to recover, there are still 8 million fewer jobs than when the pandemic started. The American Rescue Plan, enacted in March, extended enhanced $300-a-week unemployment benefits through September 2021 to help unemployed Americans pay their bills as they look for work.