NBA

Who will win NBA Coach of the Year?

By Brian Zhang
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 3 days ago
With the 2020-21 NBA regular season officially over, fans are beginning to speculate on who will win the NBA year-end awards. As heated debates over most improved and most valuable players are on the rise, there’s one race in particular that not enough people are talking about: the NBA Coach of the Year award. On Thursday, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau were named as the three finalists for the honor. All three coaches have shined in the unprecedented season, leading their teams to a solid record and contenders to win the Larry O’Brien championship trophy.

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

