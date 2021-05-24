Who will win NBA Coach of the Year?
With the 2020-21 NBA regular season officially over, fans are beginning to speculate on who will win the NBA year-end awards. As heated debates over most improved and most valuable players are on the rise, there's one race in particular that not enough people are talking about: the NBA Coach of the Year award. On Thursday, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau were named as the three finalists for the honor. All three coaches have shined in the unprecedented season, leading their teams to a solid record and contenders to win the Larry O'Brien championship trophy.