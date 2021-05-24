Baez’s 2-Run Homer in the 10th Gives the Cubs a 2-1 Victory and the Series
The game was the ESPN Sunday Night Game of the Week with Matt Vasgersian on the play-by-play and Alex Rodriguez on the color, with Buster Olney contributing. Wainwright took the hill for the Cards. Joc Pederson led the game off by golfing a 1-1 low-and-in curve for a fly to right. Kris Bryant sharply grounded a low 1-1 cutter through the hole to left for a base hit. Willson Contreras couldn’t check his swing on a low-and-away 2-2 curve and struck out. Anthony Rizzo grounded a down-the-middle sinker on the 8th pitch of the plate appearance to 2nd base to end the inning.www.chatsports.com