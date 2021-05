"Learning in the flow of work" is a phrase first used by Josh Bersin in 2018. In his concept, he proposes that learning should be a part of the daily work of employees. He also opines that while learning in the flow of work is not necessarily the solution for every application, it’s coming fast. He believes that it’s the paradigm you should design around whenever you can. In his book, Driving Performance Through Learning, Andy Lancaster states, “Learning in the flow of work is the learning accessible during work in the workplace environment.” He also calls it "learning in the moment," as learning is undertaken without disrupting employees’ day-to-day work.