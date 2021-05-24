COVID19 – the end of scientific discussion?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has decided to review an estimate of global COVID19 deaths that has been released by the University of Washington. Experts from the University of Washington have said that the global death count related to the COVID19 pandemic is more than double the official figure. They have said that around 6.9 million might have died due to COVID19 infection across the world. Nearly 900000 people might have lost their lives to the disease in the US. The director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, has said that the agency will assess these numbers and decide whether the official death count should be revised. She has said that agency will look into the matter and will make decisions as to whether to include additional count as excess deaths or to include it as COVID-specific deaths. Walensky has said that the death count linked to this disease is not just traceable directly from COVID but it is accountable to collateral damage as well. Recently, the CDC has put out the latest official figure of COVID19 death at 57549 in the US. Later, the John Hopkins University data have shown that the figure has gone up to be 580574 deaths. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has claimed that the agency has included deaths that have been caused by COVID19 only. However, the director of the CDC has said that the official figure includes added excess deaths along with deaths that are directly attributable to COVID19.