Don’t Miss Our Latest Community Update!

Whether you're a romance novel enthusiast or have spent any amount of time on #BookTok, chances are you've heard of bestselling author duo and best friends Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings, who go by the combined pen name Christina Lauren. After hits like The Unhoneymooners and In a Holidaze, Christina Lauren is back with her latest feel-good romance novel, The Soulmate Equation ($16). The story follows statistician and single mom Jess Davis, who reluctantly signs up for a buzzy new DNA-based matchmaking app — and ends up matching with the last person she expected.