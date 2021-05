The capital gains tax looks like its set to rise, and that could trigger both major headaches and shifts in investing strategy for those impacted by the hike. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced his plan for higher levies on capital gains. Under the President’s proposal, the top capital gains tax rate would increase from 23.8% to 43.4% for those earning over $1 million. The White House said that the increased revenue will help fund the President’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan – a new stimulus proposal that includes extending and enhancing tax credits for families, such as the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.