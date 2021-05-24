John Cena: Arsenal players came out for second half to his WWE entrance music
Earlier this year, footage of Arsenal emerging for the second half of a match to the sound of WWE legend Kurt Angle's famous 'You Suck' theme song went viral on social media. On that January evening, The Gunners were up against Crystal Palace and had just put in one of their most uninspired first half performances of the season. Lacking any sort of real creativity in a match they would have expected to win, Arsenal trudged in with the score goalless and barely a meaningful attempt registered.www.givemesport.com