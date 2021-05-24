newsbreak-logo
BRYAN CAVE LEIGHTON PAISNER LLP: Firm Earns Recognition in Chambers USA 2021

By Press release submission
Madison County Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP issued the following announcement on May 20. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) is pleased to announce that the firm and numerous attorneys are recognized in Chambers USA 2021. The firm received 29 regional rankings in 14 practice areas, while 72 attorneys are recognized for their outstanding work as individuals.

