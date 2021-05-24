Lowry named director of Alumni Affairs at UNCP

PEMBROKE – Rebekah Revels Lowry has been named director of Alumni Affairs and Annual Giving at UNC-Pembroke.

Lowry comes to UNCP from Robeson Community College, where she served the past 10 years as director of Foundation and Development in charge of investments and fund disbursements for student scholarships. While considering a new career opportunity, Lowry’s goal was to remain in higher education and transition to a four-year institution.

“I thoroughly loved working at the community college level. However, I wanted to expand and branch out to a university setting. It was extremely important to be able to stay within the community. I have always had a strong desire to work for UNC-Pembroke, so I’m excited and thankful for this opportunity.”

She brings a decade of philanthropic and fundraising experience, board training and cultivation, alumni engagement, scholarship management, endowment management, donor cultivation and development and event planning. At UNCP, Lowry will be responsible for promoting, developing and enhancing the university’s alumni programs and outreach.

Lowry’s philosophy on building an alumni base and developing a culture of engagement begins with connecting with students when they first arrive as freshmen.

“You must engage them as soon as they become a student and become involved in their educational career from the onset and remain involved throughout their process. When it comes time to graduate, they will already be a part of the alumni community,” Lowry said.

As part of her vision for the Alumni Affairs office, Lowry plans to develop more ways to integrate its founding and storied history into its message.

“We have to cultivate and create a respect for the institution’s heritage and history. Additionally, we have to bring immense attention to our university’s growth as a regional university.”

In her new role, Lowry plans to implement programs designed to empower alumni to assist with admissions efforts through career counseling and professional development for our incredible UNCP graduates who are becoming workforce assets.

“Who better to help marshal our fundraising efforts than our enthusiastic alumni base who are strengthening traditions of giving and taking care of the next generation of UNCP alums.”

Lowry, a two-time UNCP graduate, is no stranger to the university. She earned a degree in English education as a North Carolina Teaching Fellow and returned for her master’s degree in public administration, graduating in 2011. A St. Pauls native, Lowry is the mother to two children, Oakley, 7, and Olivia, 4. She is an Alpha Pi Omega Sorority member and is a former Miss UNCP. She is a Doctor of Education candidate at Fayetteville State University with an anticipated graduation of December 2021.

She is an active member of the community, serving on the North Carolina Resource Development Board, Lumberton Rotary Club Board, the Southeastern Family Violence Center Board and the Council for the Support of Educational Advancement.

Lowry will serve as executive director of the UNCP Alumni Association’s 21-member board in her new role.

Chris Peterkin, president of the Alumni Association board of directors, said he and his fellow board members are eager to begin working alongside Lowry, whose first day was May 17.

“She has already begun meeting with various board members. We are ready to work to keep our alumni base strong and push it further into the future.”

Lowry’s family ties to UNCP run deep. Witnessing her mother, Deena, return to college later in life and earn a master’s degree made a significant impact on Lowry’s life.

“She worked two jobs and went to school at night. So, when she walked across that stage, that made a big impact on me. As I grew older, I understood the power of education and the difference it can make in your life. Being able to return to UNCP as a member of the staff brings this new chapter in my life full circle.”

Mark Locklear is the public communication specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.