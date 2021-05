I've only been to one wine festival and it was a total disaster. I was a student at West Virginia University and I went to the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival. Don't get me wrong, the event was a great time but oh sweet Jesus, the headache I had later that night was miserable. Instead of drinking out of a wine glass, I was drinking out of my own bottle. Let's just say, my college experience was a blast but I also was a total moron!