Cody Decker Hosting HitTrax Baseball Tournament in El Paso

Every Sunday night, 10pm to Midnight MST, 95.5 KLAQ brings you Q Connected: 2 hours of highlighting local rock & the latest national rock releases. This week KLAQ is being invaded by AEW Superstar Chris Jericho! His band Fozzy has returned with a brand new song "Sane" & Fozzy will be commencing their "Save the World" tour in July. We also have Crafting the Conspiracy, a metal band straight out of West Texas from the oilfields of Odessa. They'll be going on tour in August & they'll be kicking it off with a show in El Paso on the 12th (you can hear their song "Equilibrium" down below). We also have 10 Years, a band still going strong after 2 decades, & you'll hear their latest "The Unknown" off of their 9th studio album Violent Allies & much more.