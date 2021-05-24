newsbreak-logo
ARMSTRONG TEASDALE LLP: 19 Armstrong Teasdale Attorneys Ranked in Chambers USA’s 2021 Edition

By Press release submission
Madison County Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmstrong Teasdale LLP issued the following announcement on May 20. Armstrong Teasdale announces that 19 of the firm’s attorneys are featured in the 2021 edition of Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business. Chambers USA annually ranks leading law firms and lawyers in various practice areas. In addition to the...

madisonrecord.com
LawLaw.com

Can Law Firms Innovate Remotely? Thompson Hine's Deborah Read Is Skeptical.

Managing partner Deborah Read isn’t yet certain when Thompson Hine’s lawyers will return to the office in large numbers, or what “normal” will look like once they do, but she’s sure of one thing: There is something lost when lawyers can connect only virtually, especially in terms of training and development, and eventually clients will take notice.
EconomyLaw.com

Reed Smith UK Mentor Scheme Valid For Billable Hour Credit

Reed Smith is piloting a mentoring programme for its U.K. associates and business services staff from diverse backgrounds, in a push to enhance retention of its ethnic minority workforce. According to a firm statement on Wednesday the programme will last for nine months and is being run with mentoring and...
Businesslegalnewsline.com

BRADLEY ARANT BOULT CUMMINGS: Chambers USA 2021 Ranks 108 Bradley Attorneys and 34 Practice Areas

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings issued the following announcement on May 20. Bradley is pleased to announce that Chambers and Partners has highly ranked 108 of the firm’s attorneys and 34 Bradley practice areas in the 2021 edition of the prestigious and independent Chambers USA legal industry referral guide. The firm also was ranked nationally in six practice areas and eight Bradley attorneys were ranked nationally in their various practice areas.
BusinessWest Virginia Record

STEPTOE & JOHNSON PLLC: Steptoe & Johnson Expands Annual Chambers USA Rankings with Addition of Attorneys, Practices, and Geographic Locations

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC issued the following announcement on May 21. Chambers USA America’s Leading Lawyers for Business rankings for 2021 include 23 Steptoe & Johnson PLLC attorneys, nearly double the number of attorneys ranked in 2020. The ranked attorneys practice in three states, including Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia and in six office locations. The firm has expanded the geographic scope of Chambers USA rankings to include attorneys in Ohio and Kentucky. Additionally, Chambers USA ranked Steptoe & Johnson in the following practice areas: Banking & Finance, Corporate/Commercial, Energy & Natural Resources, Healthcare, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, and Real Estate.
Businessgnhcc.com

Murtha Cullina LLP Recognized by 2021 Chambers USA

Murtha Cullina LLP is pleased to announce 18 of its attorneys have been recognized as “Leaders in their Field” by the 2021 Chambers USA Guide and the 2021 Chambers High Net Worth Guide. Eight practice groups of Murtha Cullina have also been ranked by Chambers, including Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Construction, Corporate/M&A, Environmental, Health Care, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, and Real Estate.
Franklin, TNfranklinis.com

Chambers USA Honors 22 Stites & Harbison Attorneys for 2021

Chambers USA Honors 22 Stites & Harbison Attorneys for 2021. Chambers USA selected 22 Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorneys in Tennessee and Kentucky for inclusion in their 2021 guide. The Chambers USA guide ranks the top law firms and leading attorneys in the United States. The list is developed based on client and peer interviews discussing the skills of individual attorneys. “The team is extremely responsive and very effective in helping us mitigate risk,” stated one client. It is the weight of these interviews that gives the guide its highly valued reliability.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chambers USA 2021 Ranks St. Louis Attorney Keith Grady in Intellectual Property

Chambers USA has ranked 17 individual Tucker Ellis lawyers and seven practices in its Chambers USA 2021 guide, increasing the firm’s rankings since 2020 by five newly ranked attorneys and one newly ranked practice area. Individual lawyers are ranked in their practice area(s) on the basis of their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness, and client service. Practices are ranked on the quality of their lawyers, as well as the effectiveness, capability, strength, and depth of the practice as a whole.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

McDermott Adds Six Transactional Lawyers As Corporate Booms (1)

McDermott Will & Emery is adding six partners across several offices. Partners join from Kirkland & Ellis, Goodwin Procter and others. McDermott Will & Emery is picking up six transactional partners as builds out across the U.S. amid record levels of corporate and transactional activity for law firms in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Florida StateLaw.com

Florida Supreme Court Disciplines 3 South Florida Attorneys

The state Supreme Court has disciplined three South Florida lawyers since April 29, according to information released Friday, which detailed one public reprimand, a suspension and a disbarment. The Florida Bar and its department of lawyer regulation are the disciplinary arm of the Florida Supreme Court. The bar is responsible...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Amerifirst Home Mortgage CEO And Co-Founder Nominated As 2022 MBA Vice Chairman

"Mark is a fierce advocate for mortgage lenders and their customers, and I am pleased to welcome him to MBA's leadership ladder," said Susan Stewart, MBA's 2021 chairman, and CEO of SWBC Mortgage. "He is an industry trailblazer and a valuable voice for sustainable, affordable housing and communities across the country, making him a terrific fit to lead MBA and its members."
Personal FinanceInsurance Journal

New Insurtech Advisor Insurance to Target Risks of Wealth Managers

K2 Placements and Wealth Advisor Growth Network (WAGN) have partnered on an insurtech platform for wealth managers buying business insurance to protect their firms. The new platform, Advisor Insurance, was designed to simplify the business insurance process for wealth managers as well as offer resources to mitigate their potential liabilities.
Real Estatenerej.com

The business world is changing. Is commercial real estate keeping up? - by Brett Pelletier

I am a professor of Business and Economics at Salve Regina University in Newport and on the first day of each new semester, and for each new class or lecture, I posit the following question. What is a business for? What are companies, and organizations, and businesses supposed to do? The answer to that question is not the same as it was 20 years ago, and it is very quickly evolving. There is a robust conversation happening at every business school in the country…or at least there should be. This question, by necessity, bleeds into commercial real estate and the built environment more generally. What is a business for? What is a building, neighborhood, or community for? And as important, are we doing it well? My students often do not know how to answer that question. Aren’t businesses supposed to seek profits and efficiencies? Of course, but not at any cost. There are plenty of examples of household names that chased short-term profits into insolvency or worse, extinction. That does not seem to be a very good result for anyone.
Real Estatemelvillereview.com

Wharton Real Estate Division

Work for City government or City Public Schools, discover out about an internship opportunity or find out about workforce development and profession training choices. Did you realize that ACPS is one of the most various college techniques within the country? Our college students come from more Property than eighty different nations, converse greater than 60 languages, and characterize a myriad of ethnic and cultural groups. The Alexandria Library is an educational, consumer-oriented service establishment offering free public entry to recorded data and concepts.
Small Businessillinoisnewsnow.com

Estate tax professionals getting busier as policies are debated

Partners of an ag consulting and accounting firm say farmers and small business owners need to meet with their tax professionals now, while they can. Jim Rein with KCOE ISOM says the future of tax policies are up in the air as congress debates proposals on eliminating stepped up basis and increasing capital gains tax at death- and those decisions may be finalized at an inopportune time.
Minoritiesprunderground.com

Black & Latinx Homeowners Marketplace Brings Equality to the Table for Homebuyers and Sellers

Inequity in the racial divide can be found in the real estate industry, where nearly two thirds of real estate agents are white and race determines home values more today than thirty years ago. For prospective Black and Latinx homebuyers and sellers, the marketplace can be a difficult and challenging arena to navigate. The newly launched Black & Latinx Homeowners Marketplace aims to change this by seamlessly connecting potential homebuyers and sellers with top Black and Latinx real estate professionals in their city.