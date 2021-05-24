newsbreak-logo
REPRESENTATIVE MIKE BOST (IL-12): House Passes 9 Bost Backed Veterans Bills

By Press release submission
Madison County Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following announcement on May 18. U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) voted in support of nine bills to help our nation’s veterans. Bost introduced one of the bills, the VA Camera Reporting (VCR) Act, alongside Rep. David McKinley (WV-01). This legislation would require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to report to Congress on the use and maintenance of all cameras used for patient safety and law enforcement purposes in VA medical facilities.

