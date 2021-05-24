REPRESENTATIVE RODNEY L. DAVIS (IL-13): Davis, Bost Introduce Legislation to Expand Broadband Access to Underserved Areas
U.S. Representative Rodney L. Davis (IL - 13) issued the following announcement on May 21. U.S. Representatives Rodney Davis (IL-13) and Mike Bost (IL-12) introduced the Gigabit Opportunity (GO) Act to expand broadband access to underserved areas. The GO Act, H.R. 3377, acknowledges the importance of high-speed internet to the 21st century economy and accordingly encourages private investment in broadband service through targeted tax incentives in areas that still lack access.madisonrecord.com