REPRESENTATIVE RODNEY L. DAVIS (IL-13): Davis, Bost Introduce Legislation to Expand Broadband Access to Underserved Areas

* Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey…. We’ve recently seen now Rodney Davis seems to have joined Adam Kinzinger in some of his antics on going back to January 6 for whatever that’s all about. As bad as everything is in this country we seem to, we can’t get over things and we can’t move on. We’ve got a lot of things to deal with and it’s time to get rid of, put some of this nonsense behind us and let the law take care of that and let our elected officials move on.