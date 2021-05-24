newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

REPRESENTATIVE RODNEY L. DAVIS (IL-13): Davis, Bost Introduce Legislation to Expand Broadband Access to Underserved Areas

By Press release submission
Madison County Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Representative Rodney L. Davis (IL - 13) issued the following announcement on May 21. U.S. Representatives Rodney Davis (IL-13) and Mike Bost (IL-12) introduced the Gigabit Opportunity (GO) Act to expand broadband access to underserved areas. The GO Act, H.R. 3377, acknowledges the importance of high-speed internet to the 21st century economy and accordingly encourages private investment in broadband service through targeted tax incentives in areas that still lack access.

madisonrecord.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Representatives#Economy#Il 13#Broadband Internet Access#Rural Development#Rural Communities#Commercial Development#Rural Areas#H R 3377#Americans#State#Gigabit Opportunity Zones#Southern Illinois#Rep Bost#Rep Davis#Broadband Access#Il 13#Broadband Infrastructure#Underserved Areas#Broadband Coverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FCC
Related
Congress & CourtsDaily Iberian

Bill to bring broadband access statewide passed by Senate committee

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A bill that would establish a grant program to create broadband access in communities around the state passed through a Senate committee on Wednesday. "This legislation would lead to better access to healthcare, education and quality jobs," said the bill's author, Rep. Daryl Deshotel, R-Marksville. The...
Congress & Courtswlds.com

Davis, Bost Co-Sponsor GO Act for Broadband Access

Two Illinois Congressman have co-sponsored legislation to expand broadband in underserved areas of the country. 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis and 12th District Congressman Mike Bost have introduced the Gigabit Opportunity Act. The act’s language is hoping to provide private investment in broadband service through targeted tax incentives in areas that still lack access.
Congress & CourtsMadison County Record

REPRESENTATIVE MIKE BOST (IL-12): House Passes 9 Bost Backed Veterans Bills

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following announcement on May 18. U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) voted in support of nine bills to help our nation’s veterans. Bost introduced one of the bills, the VA Camera Reporting (VCR) Act, alongside Rep. David McKinley (WV-01). This legislation would require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to report to Congress on the use and maintenance of all cameras used for patient safety and law enforcement purposes in VA medical facilities.
U.S. Politicscapitolfax.com

A possible primary path for Rodney Davis

* Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey…. We’ve recently seen now Rodney Davis seems to have joined Adam Kinzinger in some of his antics on going back to January 6 for whatever that’s all about. As bad as everything is in this country we seem to, we can’t get over things and we can’t move on. We’ve got a lot of things to deal with and it’s time to get rid of, put some of this nonsense behind us and let the law take care of that and let our elected officials move on.
Congress & Courtssmilepolitely.com

Rodney Davis voted for the January 6th commission bill

As the saying goes, a broken clock is right twice a day. Rodney Davis was one of 35 representives that voted to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol. It's a low bar to jump over, but it should be acknowledged that he stood with a very slim minority of House Republicans who voted yes, while Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Steve Scalise (R-LA) were pressuring Republicans to vote no. The only other Illinois Republican to vote yes was, unsurprisingly, IL-16's Adam Kinzinger.
Congress & CourtsTelegraph

Duckworth, Davis introduce child care legislation

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., have joined a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers and introduced legislation to expand child care availability. H.R. 3155/S. 1587 — the Small Business Child Care Investment Act — would make non-profit child care providers that are small...
Congress & Courtsheraldpubs.com

Bost, Davis, Lahood Introduce Legislation To Raise Police Salaries, Hire More Police Officers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In honor of National Police Week, U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (IL-12) Rodney Davis (IL-13) and Darin LaHood (IL-18) recently introduced the David Dorn Back the Blue Act. The bill would authorize $15 billion through the U.S. Department of Justice to help state and local law enforcement agencies hire and retain officers. It is named in honor of David Dorn, a retired St. Louis Police captain, who was killed on June 2, 2020, while protecting a friend’s store during a violent night of rioting in St. Louis. He served for 38 years with the St. Louis Police Department.
Congress & Courtswlds.com

Davis Re-Introduces Jonny Wade Act to Congress

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis is trying once again to help put more funds into pediatric cancer research. Davis re-introduced HR 3032 last week to Congress, the act known as the the Jonny Wade Pediatric Cancer Research Act. The law would eliminate the Presidential Election Campaign Fund and transfer the...
Congress & Courtshuskeradio.com

Broadband Grant Funding Expanded in Current Legislative Session

Lawmakers passed a bill May 20 meant to encourage increased broadband availability throughout the state. The bill appropriates $20 million annually beginning in fiscal year 2021-22 to the commission to fund the grants. Priority will be given to grants to unserved areas that previously have not been targeted for such a project, unserved areas that are receiving federal support for construction that will not be completed within 24 months and underserved areas that have developed a broadband and digital inclusion plan.Under LB388, introduced by Henderson Sen. Curt Friesen at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Public Service Commission will administer grants to providers, cooperatives and political subdivisions to fund qualifying broadband development projects.
Congress & Courtsnewscenter1.tv

Thune leads bipartisan legislation aimed at expanding rural broadband

WASHINGTON — South Dakota Senator John Thune led bipartisan colleagues on Thursday to introduce the Rural Connectivity Advancement Program Act of 2021, which would dedicate a portion of the proceeds from congressionally-mandated spectrum auctions to expand broadband networks and strengthen rural connectivity. Spectrum auctions are government auctions that sell the...
Congress & Courtssuncommunitynews.com

Stefanik cosponsors critical Broadband for Rural America Act

The measure authorizes $3.7 billion each year for critical rural broadband programs, including the ReConnect Rural Broadband Program, Middle Mile Broadband Program and Innovative Broadband Advancement Program. — WASHINGTON, D.C. | Calling broadband a critical component of national and North Country infrastructure, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has cosponsored the Broadband for Rural America Act.
Louisiana Statebizmagsb.com

Broadband access bill advances in La. Senate

BATON ROUGE–A bill that would establish a grant program to create broadband access in communities around the state passed through a Senate committee on Wednesday. “This legislation would lead to better access to healthcare, education and quality jobs,” said the bill’s author, Rep. Daryl Deshotel, R-Marksville. The Granting Unserved Municipalities...
Congress & Courtsmasstransitmag.com

Bicameral legislation introduced to make transit more accessible ASAP

Legislation has been introduced in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate aimed at making stations on transit and passenger rail systems more accessible. The All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act of 2021 is being introduced by two Illinois Democrats in the House, U.S. Reps. Marie Newman (IL-03) and Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-04), while the Senate bill has been introduced by Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Bob Casey (D-PA).
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Sen. Ron Wyden, U.S. Rep. Blake Moore Introduce the Bipartisan Recreation Not Red-Tape Act to Enhance Americans’ Ability to Access and Enjoy Public Lands

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, today introduced the Recreation Not Red-Tape Act to remove barriers to outdoor recreation, making it easier for Americans to enjoy public lands and boosting rural economies across the country. This bipartisan legislation would require the Forest...