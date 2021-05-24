Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could have touch-based controls

Samsung is busy on a lot of things. Apart from the numerous mid-range phones and tablets, there are two foldable phones to be announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked. One of the flagship foldable phones is the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will be the third-gen foldable smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. It may arrive together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which is a different foldable phone factor. The public launch is a few months from today so expect more leaks, rumors, and speculations will surface.