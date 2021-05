In today’s political environment, it is sometimes easy to forget that rivals are not enemies and that what unites us is greater than what divides us. In my campaign for Mayor, I ran on a platform that focused on job creation, improvement to our healthcare and education systems, the empowerment of women, and the creation of a skilled workforce through a program of internships and financial assistance. As I said in my concession speech, I am proud of the impact we had on the election, especially as regards expanding the conversation to include our issues and new voter turnout.