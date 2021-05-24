An ‘underwhelming’ Windows 10 21H1 arrives
Last week I detailed easy ways to block Windows 10 21H1 from installing on your machine. And this latest update isn’t without issues —Microsoft has highlighted known problems that not only affect 21H1, but 20H2 and 2004, too: 5.1 Dolby Digital audio may contain a high-pitched noise or squeak in some apps when using specific audio devices and Windows settings. But so far, any trouble appears to be limited to computers I call “advanced” or “troublesome.”www.computerworld.com