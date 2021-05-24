newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

4 opportunities for gas utilities to accelerate the energy transition today

power-grid.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA troubling story recently emerged about a group of gas utilities whose mission is to fight electrification. While the leaked materials alone don’t explain the full extent of the group’s efforts, it was unsettling to see baseless, fear-driven tactics such as “take advantage of power outage fear,” to make people wary of electrification. Instead of blocking progress to safe, affordable, clean energy, gas utilities concerned with the future should be taking steps today to accelerate the energy transition.

www.power-grid.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Energy Infrastructure#Power Supply#New Jersey Natural Gas#Edf#Mj Bradley Associates#Epa Greenhouse Gas#Gas Supply Options#Gas Distribution Pipes#Assess Opportunities#Increased Investment#Innovative Solutions#Emission Reductions#Electrification#Ghg Emissions#Net Zero Emissions#Impacts#Carbon Dioxide#Climate Objectives Paper#Accelerate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Mobile, ALworldoil.com

Total rebrands as TotalEnergies to reflect energy transition goals

PARIS – At the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, shareholders approved, almost unanimously, the resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity. In tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies is adopting a new visual identity.
Dallas, TXaltenergymag.com

DISTRIBUTECH International Announces Host Utility and Partnerships to Support the Industry's Navigation of the Energy Transition

The partnership with CESA will enhance coverage of energy storage allowing for great penetration into the renewables sector while the partnerships with Forth, SECC, and VGIC will enhance coverage of Smart Energy, Electric Vehicles and other Grid-Edge Technologies. DISTRIBUTECH International, the leading annual transmission and distribution event, is pleased to...
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

Sembcorp to Quadruple RE Capacity by 2025 & Deliver Net-zero by 2030

Singapore-headquartered Sembcorp Industries, a leading energy and urban solutions provider, yesterday announced its strategic plan to transform its portfolio from brown to green, including increasing its renewable energy capacity – by almost four times- to 10 GW by 2025 from 2.6 GW in 2020. To support the global energy transition...
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

GE Energy & Glosten Build a 12 MW Floating Offshore Wind Turbine

Researchers working at California-based GE Renewable Energy, one of the world’s leading wind turbine suppliers, recently unveiled details of an ongoing two-year, $4 MM project to develop advanced technology to support a 12 MW floating offshore wind turbine. For this project, which comes under the ARPA-E’s ATLANTIS (Aerodynamic Turbines Lighter...
Energy IndustryCouncil on Foreign Relations

U.S. Push for a Global Clean Energy Transition Can Start in Africa

Katie Auth is policy director at the Energy for Growth Hub and former deputy coordinator of Power Africa at USAID. Todd Moss is executive director at the Hub and a former deputy assistant secretary of State for African Affairs. Rose Mutiso is research director at the Hub and former senior fellow at the Department of Energy and at the U.S. Senate.
Congress & Courtsenergycentral.com

Environment America: Clean Energy for America Act Advances in the Senate

WASHINGTON, May 28 (TNSPol) -- Environment America issued the following news release:. The Senate Finance Committee advanced the Clean Energy for America Act Wednesday. The bill introduced by Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and more than 20 colleagues would replace a patchwork of more than 40 energy tax policies with three categories of tax incentives for clean electricity, clean transportation and energy efficiency. The bill also eliminates subsidies for fossil fuels and nuclear generation.
Energy Industrypowermag.com

The POWER Interview: Spotlight on the Solar Wave

Growth in the solar power sector is coming from many angles, with utilities building ever-larger solar arrays, and more homeowners and building owners putting panels on their rooftops. Many utilities and other companies also are expanding offerings of community solar, a way for electricity customers to get the benefits of solar power without having to install a rooftop system.
The Plains, OHAthens Messenger

Who owns electric power?

As renewable energy’s market share grows, determining who owns and buys electric power will be crucial. The good news is that renewable energy is going to win the power generation game. Many that follow this market closely have seen the writing on the wall for a long time and have been waiting for natural gas to finish its role as a bridge fuel to a cleaner, more electrified world. We will have to wait a bit longer, but the rise of renewables as ruler is inevitable.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US funding research into seismic impact on carbon storage

Four research centers received $4mn in funding from the US Energy Department. The US Energy Department said May 28 it was backing four research projects meant to examine the risk that seismic events pose to carbon storage technology. The $4mn in funding would support research into limiting the risk of...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar and wind to clean the US power grid

In order to clean the U.S. power grid, wind, solar and energy storage professionals will need to deploy more than a terawatt of additional clean electricity capacity. No problem, drill sergeant! The developers are at the ready!. According to power plant waiting lists around the country, more than half of...
Illinois Statenaturalgasworld.com

CO2 storage set for testing at Illinois power plant

The test facility could store as much as 200 tons of CO2 per day. Linde Engineering America said May 27 it will work with chemical company BASF to develop a pilot project to capture CO2 from a power plant in Illinois. Linde said it was selected by the US Department...
Energy Industryh2-view.com

Researchers develop new technology that generates hydrogen from natural gas

The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has revealed a new technology that generates hydrogen from conventional natural gas, or renewable natural gas made from biomass. This innovative technology could be the next big thing to advance California’s hydrogen highway, fuel cell vehicles and trucks as well as creating other valuable...
Louisiana Statehartenergy.com

Venture Global Plans Carbon Capture at Louisiana LNG Plants

Venture Global LNG said Thursday it plans to capture and sequester carbon at its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines export plants in Louisiana. This is part of a growing trend among energy firms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet increased customer and government demand for cleaner energy to reduce damage caused by global warming.
Arizona StateRegister Citizen

Arizona utility regulators advance new energy mandates plan

PHOENIX (AP) — A 3-2 vote by the Arizona Corporation Commission moves the state toward boosting the renewable energy requirement for state-regulated utilities but under a slower timetable than a previous proposal that was rejected by the panel. The commission's vote Wednesday restarts a rulemaking process to require that most...